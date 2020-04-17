Calhoun County EMA predicts COVID-19 peak here next week

Calhoun County could see its peak in COVID-19 cases begin next week, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

EMA director Michael Barton said Friday in a live video announcement that officials expect in the middle of next week the number of increases to rise most rapidly and for the largest numbers of people sickened by the disease to need a hospital’s care.

“Hopefully, based on some of the national models that are out there, the entire surge would wind down by the middle of May,” Barton said. “We’re definitely not out of the woods yet, but we have seen positive steps in the right direction.”

There were 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County on Friday afternoon. Barton said that number had “plateaued” over the past few days.

Almena Free, Regional Medical Center’s chief of staff, said there were 14 patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit on Friday. She said seven of those had tested positive for the virus and four were on ventilators.

Earlier this week, Barton said, one person in Calhoun County died from the virus. Later on Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported a second Calhoun County death.

According to Barton, the Army Corps of Engineers designated the old Jacksonville Hospital and the Anniston City Meeting Center as possible “alternate care sites. He said they will likely not be needed.

“It looks like we’re going to be within capacity at our local hospitals,” Barton said.

Barton said the EMA also asked for a “short turnaround” COVID-15 testing machine, which could yield results in about 15 minutes, from the state.

He said 13 machines were supplied to the state from the federal government. He said there’s an inadequate supply of strips needed to operate the machines, and he’s not sure when the state will choose where to place them.

“We’re still very hopeful that we can get this asset, and it’ll be a regional resource that can be located here in Calhoun County and also be accessible to the counties that surround Calhoun,” Barton said.

Free said Friday it typically takes the hospital between three and five days to get test results back. At the beginning of the pandemic, she said, it took about a week.

“We’re in dire need and prayer that we get the 15-minute tester,” Free said.

Barton said the Calhoun County Unified Command established a “liaison group” of community members to help make a plan to reopen businesses and public spaces. He said the governor and state public health officer will decide when things reopen, and the “liaison group” will advise local businesses on how to do that safely.

Within a month, Barton said, more than 900 people have been tested through the efforts of RMC and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Free said hospital staff worked in advance to prepare months ahead of the pandemic, preparing 42 rooms and conserving protective gear.

“The PPEs we have are like gold. We have to really pay attention to what we have,” Free said.

Barton said a unified command system to combat the spread of the virus was established the previous week, and they established priorities earlier this week.