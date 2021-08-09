You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County Dems to hold free COVID vaccination clinic with cash giveaway

The Calhoun County Democratic party is sponsoring a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 18, according to a press release.

The free clinic, which is open to anyone age 12 and older, will take place outside of 812 Noble St. in downtown Anniston from 3-6 p.m., the release says.

The release also says that 12 random people who receive the vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a cash prize. Eight winners will receive $50, two winners will receive $100 and two winners will receive $200.

For more information, visit calhouncountydemocrats.com or facebook.com/calcodems.

