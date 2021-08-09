Calhoun County Democrats to host Dr. Raul Magadia on Thursday

The Calhoun County Democratic Party will host Dr. Raul Magadia on Thursday to talk about the effects of the delta variant, according to a press release.
The release states that Magadia, an infectious disease specialist Regional Medical Center in Anniston, will speak at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held outside at 812 Noble St. in downtown Anniston.
Magadia will give up-to-date information on the virus, and what measures should be taken to protect ourselves and those around us, the release states.
The release says everyone is invited and there will be tents, chairs and a ‘sack dinner.’
For more information, email calcodem2019@gmail.com.