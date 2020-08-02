Calhoun County COVID cases surge past 1,500

COVID-19 saw another surge in Calhoun County on Saturday, with nearly 100 new cases identified, according to numbers released this morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of Sunday morning, there were 1,535 confirmed cases of the illness in Calhoun County, compared to 1,438 the day before.
What's unclear is when those new cases actually emerged. Test results for COVID-19 have often had a lag time of at least a few days; state health officials on Friday said a high volume of tests was slowing the turnaround time for tests, leading to a lag time of as much as a week.
Nine people in Calhoun County have died of the virus according to the state's official count. Local officials last week identified two additional deaths they believe will ultimately be added to that count.
Statewide, 88,811 people have been diagnosed with the virus, with 1,576 dead.
The state remains under a public health order that requires most people to wear face coverings in public places.