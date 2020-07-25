Calhoun County COVID-19 tally surpasses 1,000

As of Friday, Calhoun County COVID-19 cases had reached a numerical milestone by surpassing the 1,000 mark.
A total of 1,029 confirmed cases was reported in the Saturday morning tally by the Alabama Department of Public Health, a staggering 517 of those confirmed in the last 14 days. Six people have died in Calhoun County from the virus since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the numbers keep trending upward with 76,314 cases and 1,413 deaths being reported for Friday.
In neighboring Cleburne County a total of 95 confirmed cases has been recorded with 50 of those cases being confirmed in the last 14 days.
At the Lenlock Walmart on Saturday shoppers wearing masks of all types were busy ferrying their dry goods, meats and other essentials to their vehicles after a torrential afternoon downpour.
Jacquita Watts was on her way into the store with a friend who had forgotten her mask but she was given one at the entrance by an employee; company policy now requires that customers wear their masks.
Watts preached personal responsibility for the sudden jump in COVID-19 cases.
“They should have followed directions and paid attention, that’s what they should have been doing,” Watts said. “Some people, they don’t think it’s real.”
At Zinn Park in downtown Anniston Deldrecus Collins had met some of his friends after he got off from work and was under the pavilion to escape the light rain.
Collins was somewhat philosophical about the pandemic.
“When God gets ready for you you’re going. I ain’t worried about it, it’s been here since 2010 anyways, that’s when Bill Gates said something about it,” Collins asserted.