Breaking Spring Break: Should you change your travel plans? A doctor gave us eight questions you should answer

Heather Hill of Anniston was hoping to leave for Savannah, Ga., on Sunday. “My mother and I take my daughter and niece to Savannah every year for spring break. Every year,” Hill said Monday.
Every year except this year.
The novel coronavirus has changed countless travel plans as health experts recommend that Americans avoid non-essential travel and crowds, in order to help slow the spread of the new virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
Hill said if it were up to her, she and the girls might still be making the trip to Savannah. “My daughter is 13. My niece is 13. They know better than to touch stuff and touch their faces. And everything is outside in Savannah.”
But Hill’s mother is 96 years old and has diabetes, putting her in the high-risk category of those most likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19.
“If my mother wasn’t her age and didn’t have a pre-existing condition, we would probably still go,” Hill said.
But then again, Hill said, her husband is a kidney-transplant recipient and his doctors recently advised him to self-isolate at home. “We have to stay here with him to avoid catching something that we could give him. I don’t want to take the chance of him getting sick,” she said.
She’s also worried that if she went to Savannah, she would get stuck there. “Realistically, I’m not worried about the virus. I’m worried about getting there and not having anything to eat — and trying to get back across the state line,” she said. “I feel by Friday we may be in a nationwide lockdown.”
Hill had paid in advance for a rental house in Savannah. So far, she said, the rental company is not responding to her phone calls or emails, other than a form email to say that it is not currently accepting any requests for cancelations or rescheduling.
Hill is hoping that she can reschedule her reservation for June or July — “when nobody’s in Savannah because it’s too hot,” she said. “But I think I’m pretty much just stuck.” She’s hoping she might at least get back a $75 cleaning fee.
“But I sure do wish I was going to Savannah when it’s pretty,” she said.
***
“Should I go on spring break?” is the question Dr. Raul Magadia has been asked most frequently these past few weeks. Magadia, a specialist in infectious diseases, is chair of infection control at Regional Medical Center and a member of Calhoun County’s new Infectious Disease Task Force.
“People have planned for these trips, saved for these trips — which is commendable — but we are living in crazy, wild times right now,” Magadia said.
Magadia shared a checklist of eight questions that college students and families thinking of traveling during spring break should ask themselves before taking off:
“If you answer ‘yes’ to some of these questions, maybe you don’t need to go,” he said.
1. Are travelers healthy?
“If you’re not healthy — if you have a lung condition, asthma, anything related to your lungs and heart — those conditions are associated with bad outcomes with COVID-19,” Magadia said.
2. Do any of the travelers or anyone the travelers come in contact with have any underlying high-risk conditions?
“If you’re healthy but if your kid has asthma, it’s probably not safe to travel,” Magadia said.
3. Are there any travel restrictions for your destination listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or the U.S. Department of State website?
“If your destination is listed on the CDC or WHO site, don’t go there,” Magadia said. “Italy, Spain, China — I realize you might have been planning this trip for three years, and it’s your anniversary, but it all changed.”
4. Is the trip a cruise?
“A cruise is not a good idea right now,” Magadia said. Beyond the risk of infection in confined quarters, “there is a possibility you might be stranded if that ship gets labeled infected. Are you able to afford that, mentally and financially?”
5. Are there any major events after the trip that would be problematic if you and your travelers were quarantined for a period of time?
“Let’s say you’ve gone and you don’t get sick, but you came in contact with somebody confirmed to have COVID-19. You will be quarantined for two weeks. Are you able to afford that financially — not working for two weeks at a time?”
6. Would anxiety during travel ruin the trip for you?
“A cruise or a vacation should be a peaceful and relaxing event. But are you going to be anxious all the time, worrying about what’s going to happen? What’s the point of vacationing if you’re eating Xanax every two hours?” Magadia asked.
7. Are you reasonably able to implement common preventative measures, like washing your hands, during travel?
“Let’s be honest. Kids don’t wash their hands,” Magadia said.
8. Would your regret be manageable if you or a family member caught COVID-19?
“In the worst case scenario — if you or your family members do get sick — are you able to manage that medically, financially and psychologically?”
Magadia said that if you do end up traveling, he recommends carrying hand sanitizer with you at all times, and washing your hands often. He also recommends not touching your face, and not touching anything unless you absolutely have to.
“It’s a good idea to keep on checking the CDC’s website for travel notices to see if there are any COVID-19 outbreaks at your destination,” he added.