BREAKING: JSU student tests negative for COVID-19

The results of a test for COVID-19 taken Thursday by a Jacksonville State University student came back negative, the school announced this morning.

“This is excellent news for the patient and all of us here at Jacksonville State University,” read a news release on the school’s website, signed by acting president Don Killingsworth.

According to the release, several more people associated with JSU had been tested in the past few days for the virus.

There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County on Monday morning.

"If we learn that a student, staff, or faculty member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, we will share that information," the announcement read.

Don Killingsworth said last week at a press conference the tested student had fallen ill March 8 and had gone to the Student Health Center, where they referred him to a Regional Medical Center doctor who ordered the test.

Killingsworth said the student had isolated himself in a student housing building on campus until the results came back, while his roommates were quarantined in another location on campus. The school waited days longer than it had hoped for the result.

Since announcing the student’s test and illness last week, the university has begun a shift to online-only instruction and many students living on campus have left. JSU has announced a number of changes to campus services, including extending some academic deadlines and closing its library to all but students, faculty and staff.