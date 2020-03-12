BREAKING: JSU student ill, being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus

This breaking story will be updated.
Jacksonville State University this afternoon announced that a student showing symptoms is being tested for COVID-19, and that the school will teach classes only online beginning Friday.
According to a news release from JSU, the student fell ill Sunday after returning to the university from out of state.
Since Sunday, the release said, the student has been to the weightlifting area of Kennemar Hall, classroom 125 at the Stone Center and the Student Health Center. The school plans to sanitize those areas this evening, per the release.
The release said the university expects to learn more about the student’s condition within 48 hours.
The release said the student has been isolated, and his roommates have been quarantined in another location. The release said information is “forthcoming” about special situations, like internships, clinicals and dual enrollment.
Beginning Friday morning, classes will not meet in-person and will begin transitioning online and all campus activities have been canceled.