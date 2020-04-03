BREAKING: Ivey orders Alabamians to stay at home as COVID-19 cases, deaths rise; ‘essential activities’ allowed

Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday afternoon ordered Alabamians to stay home in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s “stay at home” order is effective at 5 p.m. Saturday. It requires everyone in Alabama to “stay at his or her place of residence” except for certain specific “essential activities” such as shopping for food, medicine, fuel or other items or “necessary services.” The order outlines a few other reasons people can leave their homes, but in all cases requires people “take reasonable steps to maintain six feet of separation from other persons.”
Ivey, State Health Officer Scott Harris and Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the order in a news conference Friday afternoon at the State Capitol in Montgomery that was broadcast live on the governor’s Facebook page.
Read the order below.
STAY-AT-HOME ORDER by The Anniston Star on Scribd