BREAKING: Governor announces statewide mask mandate

Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public beginning Thursday.

The order, intended to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, comes as Alabama has watched infection rates climb rapidly in recent weeks.

“Folks, the numbers just do not lie,” Ivey said in a news conference that was televised live from Montgomery this morning. The governor said the state reported more than 2,100 new cases Tuesday.

The order takes effect Thursday at 5 p.m. Masks will be required “when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household.”

Ivey explained that the penalty for violating the mask mandate is a fine of up to $500 and/or jail time, but “that’s not the goal.”

“The goal is to demonstrate the importance, the urgency of engaging this important tool that we all have access to, that’s a face covering,” Ivey said.

Ivey’s announcement of the order from state health officer Dr. Scott Harris comes as the state logged 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 infection statewide on Wednesday. There have been 18,717 new cases reported in the last 14 days, and at least 1,183 people in Alabama have died from the disease.

Harris, who also spoke at today’s news conference said masks are the best available way to avoid spreading the virus.

“Alabama is not headed in the right direction,” Harris said. “I believe that this mask ordinance is the right thing to do because it will prevent disease transmission. We really don’t have a lot of other options at this time.”

Ivey, asked by a reporter at the news conference about enforcing the order, noted that people who defy the mask mandate can be fined $500 and potentially jailed under state law, but that that’s not the government’s goal.

Mask graphics Graphics provided by the governor's office for business to informing customers of the requirement to wear masks in public.

Read the state's order The latest supplemental "safer at home" order from state health officials includes a requirement to wear masks in public.

Ivey said the state is counting on businesses and local governments to help enforce the order, but that local law enforcement won’t be asked to go looking for maskless people to arrest.

“But we are asking everyone to do a better job practicing social distancing, personal hygiene, and now, wearing face masks,” she said.