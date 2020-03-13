BREAKING: Five COVID-19 cases in Alabama, schools to close Thursday, state emergency declared

Alabama confirmed its first five cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 Friday, and officials announced a plan to close all the state’s schools beginning Thursday to slow the spread of the virus.

“The health and safety of Alabamians is paramount,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a 5.p.m. news conference, in which she announced a declaration of a state of emergency.

The state announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday morning, in Montgomery County, just two hours after a laboratory confirmed the case.

“We have been expecting this for some time, as you know,” state health officer Scott Harris said.

Harris said the Montgomery County resident had traveled out of state and felt ill after returning. By Friday afternoon, the count had risen to five, with one case confirmed in Jefferson County. That patient had traveled internationally before becoming sick, Harris said.

Harris said three more positive tests emerged late Friday afternoon, though he didn’t know the location of those patients.

According to an update on the Alabama Department of Public Health website, 74 people had been tested as of Friday, 28 by a state lab and others “approved and tested” by other labs.

The seemingly slow pace of testing led to criticism last week that the state might be missing cases of the illness because the state hadn’t tested enough patients.

The state still awaits results of another sample sent to a state lab Thursday, this one from a Jacksonville State University student who went into self-isolation after falling ill. That student was recommended for a test by a local doctor.

Ivey and state schools superintendent Eric Mackey said all the state’s public K-12 schools would close for two and one-half weeks, a break that begins on Thursday. Classes are planned to resume April 6, though that could change, Mackey said.

That move is driven not so much by concern for childrens’ health as it is by concern that children will be carriers of the disease. So far, COVID-19 has produced only minor symptoms in most of the children who’ve been infected, state officials have said, while fatality rates are high among infected older adults.

“This is our opportunity to help slow down the spread of the virus,” Mackey said.

School athletic events are canceled during the break, Mackey said. He said the state is seeking federal waivers to help schools continue to provide meals for students receiving free and reduced-price school meals. The logistics of getting lunches to students without congregating in a lunchroom will be the biggest challenge, he said.

Mackey said students should avoid large gatherings during the break and avoid interactions that could spread the virus.

Harris said the pace of testing was picking up after the Alabama Department of Public Health changed its standards for tests earlier this week, allowing doctors more leeway to refer patients for testing.

Harris declined to release the Montgomery County patient’s age, citing patient privacy concerns. He said patients would be identified by their county of residence, not their city, also for privacy reasons. He did say that the patient is now in self-isolation, and was considered high-risk because of chronic medical conditions.

Alabama was among the last states to report a confirmed case. Harris said he didn’t know why it took so long for a confirmed case to emerge in the state.

“We are not surprised we have found a case,” he said. “I don’t know why it happened today and not yesterday.”

Harris repeated the health department’s advice, first announced Thursday, that people avoid large gatherings, which he identified as events with 500 attendees or more. He said the important thing to remember is not so much the size of the crowd but the distance between people. It’s best to be more than 6 feet away from other people, he said.

Harris praised the Alabama Legislature for its passage of a $5 million funding supplement to help deal with the virus. He said some of the money would be used to set up 20 to 25 coronavirus testing centers around the state. He advised people not to show up at county health departments to ask for testing, but instead to pick up the phone and call a health care provider if they’re ill and think they need a test.

It’s unclear when the state-run testing centers will be set up.

“First of the week is when we hope to have a solid plan in place,” he said.

Harris said the state will open a call center beginning Saturday morning for people who want to know whether they should be tested for the virus. The toll-free number is 1-888-264-2256.