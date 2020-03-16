BREAKING: Calhoun County, Jacksonville schools to close after today

Local public schools in the Calhoun County and Jacksonville districts today began announcing an early start to school closures called for last week by state officials.

Calhoun County Schools will be closed today through April 6, according to the school system’s official Twitter account.

“Calhoun County Schools will close for students beginning this afternoon,” a school representative wrote in a tweet. Staff will work Tuesday until 12:30 p.m. All activities are canceled until classes reconvene on April 6.

Principals in the school system had voted Monday morning to suspend all sports activity prior to the announcement about student attendance throughout the school system.

Jacksonville’s public schools will also begin their break Tuesday, according to a voice mail message sent to parents by acting superintendent Mike Newell. Newell cited the new guidance provided Monday by state officials, urging people to avoid public gatherings of 50 or more.

Gov. Kay Ivey and state schools superintendent Eric Mackey on Friday had announced that all public schools statewide would close after the end of the school day Wednesday and would not reopen until April 6 at the earliest. Many schools and parents have opted to keep kids at home before then.