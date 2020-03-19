BREAKING: Alabama COVID-19 count rises to 68, with first case in Talladega County

Alabama’s Department of Public Health this morning announced 17 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 68 as cases were documented in three additional counties, including Talladega.

Chambers and Walker counties also documented their first cases of the disease, and more cases were reported in other counties, especially Jefferson and Lee counties. Those two counties, home to Birmingham and the Opelika-Auburn area, respectively, account for more than half of the state’s known cases of COVID-19. The Public Health Department updated its site with the new reports at 9:45 this morning; another update is expected this afternoon.

Calhoun County documented its first case on Wednesday as the state, the nation and the world increasingly hunkered down to limit the virus’ spread and fears of an economic crash grew.

