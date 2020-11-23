Astra-Oxford vaccine found effective in preventing COVID

A laboratory technicians handles vials as part of filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, conducted on a high-performance aseptic vial filling line on September 11, 2020 at the Italian biologics manufacturing facility of multinational corporation Catalent in Anagni, southeast of Rome, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Catalent Biologics manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy will serve as the launch facility for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, providing large-scale vial filling and packaging to British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)