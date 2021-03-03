As some states lift COVID restrictions, Alabama’s mask order is set to expire Friday

Alabama’s public health order mandating masks as a defense against COVID-19 is set to expire Friday evening, and this time there’s a real question about whether it will be extended.
The governors of Texas and Mississippi this week announced an end to most of those states’ coronavirus restrictions. Gov. Kay Ivey has yet to announce Alabama’s plans, but is likely to do so this week.
“All along, Gov. Ivey has made clear that she prefers personal responsibility to government mandates,” Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email. “We are optimistic that our state is heading in the right direction, and we still have some work to be done. Gov. Ivey will provide an update to the people of Alabama soon.”
Before 2020, few living Alabamians had experienced life under orders from the State Committee of Public Health, the body empowered to impose quarantines and other restrictions to prevent the spread of illness.
Since April, though, public health orders have become one of the most-debated issues in the state. Ivey’s announcements of changes or extensions to those orders have become just another part of the landscape of life with COVID-19.
That could end, if not this week, then soon. Hospitalizations and new cases of the virus have been on the decline for weeks. The state’s vaccination program, criticized by some as slow-moving, has nevertheless administered a first dose to around 630,000 people and fully immunized around 330,000.
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week put a halt to that state’s mask order.
“I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%,” Abbott tweeted Tuesday.
Not long after, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a similar announcement.
“Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed,” Reevestweeted. “It is time!”
Those changes come after some doctors and public health officials argued that declining case counts should not, in fact, lead to relaxed restrictions just yet.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky on Monday warned that the country would “lose the hard-earned ground we gained” if restrictions were rolled back too soon, according to various national news outlets.
In a Monday press conference via Zoom, UAB vaccine expert Dr. Paul Goepfert said it’s possible the rate of new cases could stay at current low levels even without a mask order, though it wasn’t a wise risk to take. Past decisions to ease up on restrictions have typically ended with increases in cases, he said.
Alabama’s death toll from the virus passed 10,000 Wednesday morning. Nearly half a million people have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic arrived here a year ago this month.