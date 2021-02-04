As COVID vaccines ramp up, teachers could be lost in shuffle

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Heavy rain in the evening ...becoming lighter late. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Heavy rain in the evening ...becoming lighter late. Low 37F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.