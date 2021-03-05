As COVID numbers drop, RMC, Stringfellow to allow patients two visitors

Starting Saturday, patients at Regional Medical Center and its sister hospital, Stringfellow Memorial, will be allowed two visitors at a time, RMC officials announced Friday.
The change follows Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement Thursday that some of the restrictions in the statewide health care order would be relaxed. The state mandate for people to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will end April 9, the governor announced Thursday. Less discussed was her announcement that the state would ease restrictions on visitors to long-term care and other health facilities.
According to RMC’s announcement, patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be allowed two visitors. Those visitors will be subject to screening for COVID-19 and will have to wear masks. Visitation is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and overnight stays won’t be allowed, according to the announcement.
Patients in the emergency room will still be allowed only one visitor, and patients with COVID-19, or under investigation for the illness, aren’t allowed any.
There were 18 patients with COVID-19 at RMC as of Thursday afternoon, a sharp decline from the peak of more than 80 in January.
“While we are encouraged by recent decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, we implore the community to continue exercising precautions, including masks, social distancing, hand washing and vaccination in order to stem the spread and keep everyone safe,” RMC CEO Louis Bass was quoted as saying in the RMC announcement.