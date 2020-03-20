Army depot adjusting shifts, considering ‘safety leave’ due to COVID-19

Anniston Army Depot has sent some workers home to telecommute and may put some other workers on “safety leave” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, depot officials announced Friday.
“We are making deliberate and measured decisions to safeguard the health and safety of our workforce during this pandemic,” base commander Col. Marvin Walker, was quoted as saying in a statement released Friday.
The depot refurbishes and repairs tanks, armored personnel carriers and small arms for the Army and is Calhoun County’s largest employer.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the state health board on Thursday ordered a ban on gatherings of 25 people or more where participants can’t be 6 feet apart — an emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Alabama had 78 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday afternoon: the first case in the state was identified a week ago.
State health officer Scott Harris said Thursday that the ban on public gatherings applied to workplaces. Ivey’s office said Thursday that state officials would issue clarification on workplace requirements soon.
Much of the work at the depot is done in large workshops, assembly-line style.
According to Walker’s statement, the depot has already adopted “floating hourly shifts” to accommodate workers who have child-care needs after the closure of schools and day care centers. Workers who can telecommute have been sent home to do so, the statement reads.
“Finally, some non-telework eligible employees deemed as high risk may be placed on safety leave in accordance with Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidelines,” Walker’s statement read.
Walker’s statement didn’t specify how many workers could be placed on safety leave.