Army Corps of Engineers to scout local hospital surge sites Wednesday

Representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers will come to Calhoun County on Wednesday to scout possible sites to handle an overflow of patients if the spread of COVID-19 overwhelms local hospitals, local officials say.
The visit is a response to a call for help local leaders issued in a press conference Friday, Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said.
"The Army Corps of Engineers has come over here, in my mind, quickly, and it is solely because of the partnership we are displaying as a county," Draper said.
Calhoun County had 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, and Regional Medical Center saw its first two patients hospitalized with the virus this week. There's grave concern among local officials that those numbers will grow very fast in coming weeks, potentially overwhelming the new 22-bed coronavirus unit set up at the hospital and another 20-bed RMC unit that could be operating soon.
Local officials have said their forecasts predict 700 people in the county will need to be hospitalized for the virus between now and the end of May.
Local governments in recent weeks made emergency declarations and tasked mayors and other leaders with finding and staffing overflow facilities. Draper, other local mayors and Calhoun County Commission chairman Tim Hodges held a press conference Friday to call for state and federal help in that effort.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said the corps’ representatives will consider a number of sites suggested by local leaders including:
— The former Beckwood Manor nursing home on Leighton Avenue in Anniston
— Regional Medical Center, where CEO Louis Bass has suggested a field hospital could be set up in a parking lot
— The former Jacksonville Medical Center property, now owned by Jacksonville State University
— The Oxford Civic Center
— Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University.
"Most of them are not being used at this time," Barton said.
Jacksonville State closed its doors to students in March, and state social-distancing orders have closed most city-run community centers. Beckwood Manor recently was acquired by the nonprofit Seven Springs Ministries, but leaders of the group have said they'll postpone moving into the facility to give local governments the option of using the building as an overflow facility.
Barton said there's no guarantee the corps will choose any of the sites as a surge facility. Much — including the size of the facility and the time it takes to set it up — will depend on what the engineers learn about each potential site.
"It's going to be very site-specific," he said. Barton said it's not even clear that the corps will visit all the sites, likely beginning with a review of blueprints before selecting sites to see in person.
Barton also said it wasn't clear whether the engineers would want to build a site to handle an overflow of COVID-19 patients or a facility for non-coronavirus patients that would keep them away from infected patients.
Barton declined to cite a time and place when local officials would meet the corps officials. He said even his own office would have limited staff present as officials try to observe social-distancing rules.