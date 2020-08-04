Another 30 COVID cases in Calhoun County Tuesday

Cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in Calhoun County Tuesday.

Another 30 confirmed cases were added in data released that morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health, bringing the county’s cumulative total since March up to 1,590, with another 56 “probable” cases of the virus yet to be confirmed. There were 730 confirmed cases in the past 14 days, about 46 percent of all cases in Calhoun County to date.

County health officials estimated Monday that as many as 20 local residents had died, including five in extended-care facilities, but had yet to be added to Health Department data. As of Tuesday, 12 deaths were counted by ADPH, three more than last week.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Help us tell the story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

State numbers took a leap up as well, with nearly 1,000 more cases, pushing the total to 90,890 by Tuesday morning. There were 21,167 new cases of coronavirus in the past 14 days, about 23 percent of all cases in the state.

Another 31 deaths were confirmed as related to the virus, with another 55 deaths considered to have a “probable” connection.