Anniston Veterans Day ceremony canceled due to COVID

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony at the veterans’ memorial on Quintard Avenue in Anniston has been cancelled, organizer Ken Rollins announced Wednesday morning.
Rollins made the announcement shortly after Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the statewide order requiring people to wear masks in public places will stay in effect until Nov. 8.
The Veterans Day ceremony typically draws a crowd of about 700, often standing shoulder-to-shoulder, Rollins said earlier this year. He said earlier this month that the event would likely be canceled if the mask order was still in place.
Rollins said the Nov. 8 deadline would give organizers just three days to prepare an event — if the mask order is even lifted at that time. He said he doubted the state would allow the mask order to expire on that deadline.
“I have reservations that it will take place even then, with the flu season coming on,” he said.
Organizers of the city’s Veterans Day parade announced earlier this month that their parade is also canceled.