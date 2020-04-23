Anniston to lay off 19 teachers as COVID-19 squeezes budgets

Nineteen teachers from Anniston City Schools will receive certified letters in the next few days letting them know their contracts haven’t been renewed for the coming school year, school officials say.
Another round of layoffs, inspired largely by the economic uncertainty of COVID-19, is likely soon, said Anniston City Schools Superintendent Ray Hill.
“We’ve been told that there will be, for lack of a better word, a stressful effect on our finances,” Hill said.
Hill met with school board members Thursday at the board’s offices at Anniston Middle School for a regularly scheduled school board meeting under irregular circumstances. Schools remain closed, with classes taking place online, to curb the spread of coronavirus. Board members and guests all wore masks, with board members and guests spread throughout the meeting room to maintain a safe distance.
The board voted unanimously to lay off the 19 teachers. End-of-year layoffs aren’t uncommon in Alabama schools, where non-tenured teachers are often pink-slipped but re-hired the following year. This year, though, there was less confidence about how many would be hired back.
Hill said the school system’s finances are solid through the end of fiscal 2020, but he also said he expects a drop in state and federal funding next year due to the economic effects of coronavirus.
That blow comes as the school system struggles to get grip on its pre-pandemic finances. Board members on Thursday heard a presentation on the school system’s belated 2018 audit, which showed the school system spending $152,000 more than it took in during 2018. Total spending that year added up to about $26 million.
The audit found that Anniston’s public schools didn’t operate with the legally required cash reserve and didn’t reconcile accounts in bank statements to the general ledger. A sampling of paychecks showed that 15 percent included no evidence that a supervisor approved time sheets, and the chief financial officer often didn’t review and approve the payroll register, the report found.
“We looked at 12 months of pay periods, and there were nine months when there was no approval by the chief financial officer,” said Keith Hundley, an auditor for the firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram.
Former CFO Jimmie Thompson resigned in September,and the board hired Johanna Martin as CFO in January. Hundley said he expected to have an audit of the school system’s 2019 finances ready on time, later this year.
Board members had few questions about the audit — the budget is a problem they’ve long wrestled with — but plenty of questions about the layoffs. Board member Mary Harrington wondered why the non-renewals were announced so early. Anniston’s school year officially ends May 22, but state school officials have set early June as the target date for classes to end under the new work-from-home approach.
“Do you really believe that some of these people are going to get these notes, tomorrow or whenever, that they are going to be non-renewed, and they’re still going to work with our children?” Harrington asked.
“Honestly, no,” Hill replied. He said the non-renewals had to be announced now because of the likelihood that another round of cuts is coming — and to give teachers time to look for another job.
Board member Joan Frazier said Alabama teachers are familiar with the practice of late-year non-renewals, and will still feel an obligation to finish the year.
“I was non-renewed once when I was Teacher of the Year,” she said.
Board president Robert Houston said there may be a chance to offset some of the financial damage expected from the pandemic. The school system’s biggest costs are transportation, professional development and personnel, he said. COVID-19 has cut out most transportation costs for this school year, he said.
Even so, he said, schools around the country are losing ground as students work from home.
“As far as I am concerned, we are losing instructional time no matter what,” he said.