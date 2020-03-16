Anniston schools making plans to feed kids through COVID-19 break

Anniston’s school lunchrooms will continue to provide meals for kids during the upcoming state-mandated break at eight sites around the city, child nutrition program director Ashley Alexander said.

Details of the plan are still being worked out, Alexander said.

“They will be fed,” Alexander said.

Alexander said the school system intends to drop off lunches at community centers and Boys and Girls Clubs locations starting Wednesday, to help feed kids during the break. Alexander said Monday that she didn’t yet have a full list of the dropoff sites or the pickup times.

The lunches will be available to any child from kindergarten age through age 18, Alexander said.

“It doesn’t matter what school system they’re from,” she said.

Schools statewide are set to close for two and one-half weeks starting no later than Thursday. State officials announced the closure last week as a measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. There were 28 cases of the illness in the state as of 1 p.m. Monday, but none in Calhoun County.

The unexpected break posed problems for school lunchroom administrators across the state. School lunchrooms often serve meals through the summer break, open to kids on free or reduced lunch, to make sure that children at or near the poverty line have enough to eat. Teachers in some systems send kids home for the winter break with packages of food.

When he announced the school break last week, state schools superintendent Eric Mackey said school systems were working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds school lunch programs, to get approval for serving meals during the break. Alexander said Monday that the USDA will pay for Anniston’s break-time lunch program.

Alexander said the lunches wouldn’t be available during the week of March 23. That was the school system’s spring break week before the COVID-19 break was announced.