Anniston lays off part-time employees

The city of Anniston has laid off most of its part-time workers, hoping to account for lost revenue needed for essential city services.
According to Julie Borrelli, the city’s finance director, the employees were largely in the city’s parks department, which includes city recreation centers. Borrelli didn’t have the exact number of employees readily available, she said, but the move was a necessary choice made by city leaders. Businesses in town have either closed or had sales slack during the coronavirus outbreak; for a city that makes most of its revenue in sales tax, the impact has been sudden and stark. Borrelli expects the city to lose about 10 percent of its annual budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, about $1.25 million per month, from the city’s typical $39 million yearly revenue.
Without knowing when the outbreak will end, the city is prioritizing services for its residents, Borrelli said, including trash pickup, water works projects and other basic — but vital — needs.
“For one, we’re losing money. And two, everything we give, we have to take from somewhere,” explained Borrelli, who was hired as finance director in January. “We have to ensure those services don’t get interrupted.”
Meanwhile, operating costs are ballooning for the city’s fire and police departments, which are spending more on personal protective equipment and overtime hours. The public has called for the city to help small businesses, Borrelli said, but the budget figures don’t allow many options.
“Everything we give, we have to take from somewhere,” she said. “There’s a give and take for everything.”
Anniston isn’t the only Alabama city tiptoeing through holes in its budget. Cities on the Gulf Coast have reported chasms as deep as 20 percent of their annual finances, said Greg Cochran, deputy director of the Alabama League of Municipalities, having lost lodging tax income as people stayed home for spring break. (Attempts to reach city leaders in Oxford and Jacksonville were unsuccessful Tuesday.)
A league task force has been collecting revenue information from Alabama cities, he said, comparing projected and actual income streams from January through April against totals from last year.
“Sales and use tax, motor fuel taxes, lodging taxes, rental taxes and occupational taxes, as people are being furloughed and laid off” are the streams that have dried out most since the start of the year, Cochran said.
“We’re finding that cities are trying to find ways to be creative, to cut costs and conserve their revenue streams moving forward,” Cochran said, before noting that cities report their last month’s income about 20 days into the next month. “We think the real impact will start showing up in the May revenue streams.”
Small businesses make up a large part of typical city income, Cochran said, but they’re in serious danger. National projections say that about 35 percent of small businesses have closed or will close, he said, and small businesses make up a large portion of the state’s employers. The federal Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to business owners, though money for that program is nearly gone, according to a New York Times report last week, and loans that were once expected to be large enough for payroll and other expenses are now capped at $15,000.
Personal stimulus checks could be a bright spot for small businesses, Cochran said, but locals residents will have to choose community businesses over large retailers and online shopping.
“When we start thinking about the places where we eat and shop, we can see the families and individuals affected by this,” Cocrhan said. “We just hope we can turn the corner and get past this in a timely fashion and the economy will start back up.”
But there’s some hope in spite of dire and unprecedented circumstances, he said, in the form of dialogues with Congress.
The task force is taking the revenue information it collects to congressional leaders to appeal for aid, while pushing for federal legislation that will send money to cities and offset their losses, and asking for amendments to existing stimulus acts that will change some of the qualifications for aid.
One requirement for eligibility in the $2.2 trillion CARES act for cities and counties — the same legislation providing stimulus checks to most American adults — is a population over 500,000, Cochran said. Only Jefferson County could conceivably meet that requirement, he said, leaving the rest of the state to fend for itself. Another ask from the task force is to allow cities to spend relief money replacing lost revenue, and not only on new expenditures.
Cochran recommended that city leaders visit the league’s website, alalm.org, where regular updates are posted about COVID-19 as it affects municipalities. Small business owners, he said, should visit atlasalabama.gov, a repository of links to state and federal resources.