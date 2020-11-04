Anniston doctor explains link between COVID treatment, hospital income

Dr. Raul Magadia has heard it before — or overheard it, in public places like the local Walmart: people speculating that doctors may have a financial incentive to report deaths as caused by COVID-19.
When he heard it from the president of the United States, though, Madagia felt he had to speak up.
“This statement that we’re getting more money every time someone dies of COVID is offensive,” Magadia said. “It’s just wrong. I want people to know that.”
Magadia is an infectious disease specialist who treats patients in the COVID unit at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. He and other doctors around the country have been pushing back against claims President Donald Trump made in a rally last week in Michigan.
“Our doctors get more money if someone dies from COVID. You know that, right? I mean our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is they say 'I'm sorry but everybody dies of COVID,’” Trump said.
It’s a variation on a theme that has circulated on social media during the pandemic: The false contention that the pandemic is overblown, largely due to numbers inflated by doctors.
Trump presented no evidence for the claim, and the American Medical Association, without mentioning the president by name, called the theory “malicious, outrageous and completely misguided.”
Magadia, too, felt the need to speak up. Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has run a blog dedicated to explaining COVID-19 and its treatment to the public. During the weekend, Magadia posted his own rebuttal to Trump’s claim, on a blog that so far has been apolitical.
“It’s not political. I’m not mad at him for saying that,” Magadia said. “It just needs correcting.”
Magadia has personally treated many of Calhoun County’s most serious COVID patients, including many of those who died of the virus. That’s at least 57 deaths, according to numbers the Alabama Department of Public Health released Wednesday. The county also logged its 5,000th case of the virus on Tuesday, according to those numbers.
It’s true that hospitals have been getting more money from the government to treat COVID-19, Magadia said. It’s also true that the disease costs more to treat, requiring personal protective equipment and using drugs that weren’t in such wide use before the pandemic.
“It’s all a wash,” Magadia said. He said he’s less offended by the notion that the numbers are inflated and more upset by the implication that doctors have a financial incentive to let their patients die.
From where Magadia stands, the numbers are not only real but rising. RMC housed 40 COVID-19 patients during the last weekend, he said. That’s a little more than twice the number in the hospital one month ago — but nowhere near the peak of 59 the hospital hit during the summer surge.
Magadia said it’s possible, or even likely, that numbers will go higher during an expected winter surge in November and December.
“Everybody is resigned to the fact that it’s going to happen,” Magadia said.
The doctor said that in recent weeks, small gatherings such as family get-togethers and birthday parties have been connected to the spread of the virus. Asked if it’s time to consider canceling Thanksgiving get-togethers, Magadia noted that well-known disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced he’ll skip his usual holiday gathering. Magadia is more reluctant to recommend that for others.
“Are we going to cancel Christmas? New Year’s?” Magadia said. He noted that he found a work-around for Halloween, passing candy to visiting kids at his home through a length of PVC pipe. He said people should consider ideas for a socially distanced Thanksgiving.
Magadia also recommends a flu shot. He noted that one of the patients at RMC right now has both COVID and flu. The flu shot won’t protect against the coronovirus, he said, but it could make treatment easier.
“It’s one less thing you’ll have to worry about,” he said.