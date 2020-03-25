Anniston council to meet, discuss COVID-19 restrictions at bus station

The Anniston City Council has called a meeting for Thursday at 3 p.m. to discuss recent changes to the Anniston Multimodal Station's hours of operation.
City officials announced earlier this week that the station, which serves both train and intra-city bus passengers, would change its hours in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The new schedule, in effect until April 6, has the station closed all day Sunday and open from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
Councilman Ben Little, who maintains a council office in the station, said he asked for the meeting so the station hours could be reviewed. He said buses continue to run even after the station is closed, and he questioned whether closing the station to passengers would really make them safer.
"They need to go in and out to the restroom so they can wash their hands," he said.
Attempts to reach Mayor Jack Draper for comment weren't immediately successful.
The council meets at the Anniston City Meeting Center, 17th and Noble.