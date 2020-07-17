Alabama state senator hospitalized with COVID-19: Don’t get complacent

Randy Price, a state senator diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19, said Thursday he is getting better each day.

“I have been overwhelmed with prayers, love and support since Oline and I fell ill, and it’s something that I will never forget,” Price, R-Opelika, said in a written statement to Alabama Daily News. “Thankfully, my wife, Oline, has recovered fully and I am thrilled to report that, although my condition was once serious, I’m getting better each day under the best care in our state.

“I want to personally thank the nurses and doctors at East Alabama Medical Center for the first-class care I have received during this time.”

On Thursday, Price was still in the intensive care unit of the Opelika hospital, staff there confirmed.

“We all know someone who has COVID-19, and it is so important to follow the advice of public health experts: wear a mask, wash your hands or use sanitizer, respect social distancing, and don’t get complacent,” Price said. “If you’re in a position to do so, please follow the example of my wonderful wife and donate plasma to help others. We’re going to get through this and ultimately prevail over the virus. Until that happens, let’s make smart decisions that keep us all happy and healthy for years to come.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, people recovered from COVID-19 may be able to help those currently fighting it by donating their blood plasma, which contains COVID-19 antibodies.

The Opelika-Auburn News on Monday reported that both Randy and Oline Price, the Lee County Revenue Commissioner, had contracted COVID-19, along with several members of their family. Oline Price’s symptoms were more mild. Still, she missed three weeks of work recovering.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper, sent an email to fellow senators about the Prices.

“I know each of you will join me in lifting Randy, Oline, and their family up in prayer and positive thoughts,” Reed said. “Randy is determined to get back to serving his constituents in Senate District 13 and also his colleagues in the Alabama Senate.”

Randy Price, 63, was elected in 2018 in the district that includes portions of Lee County and all of Chambers, Clay and Cleburne counties. He is a business owner and farmer.

To date, 7,584 Alabamians have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there were 60,158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,200 deaths.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued a statewide mask mandate through the end of the month.