Alabama schools superintendent: In-person classes to return in fall

Schools across Alabama will return to in-person classes in the fall, state school superintendent Eric Mackey said Friday, with a remote-learning option for parents who aren't comfortable with their kids attending due to COVID-19.

In a live-streamed press conference Friday morning, Mackey said the state is urging school districts to push back their early-August start dates. He said school districts will have some leeway in how they impose social distancing rules, and he said he expects the return to school to be challenging everywhere.

"This is indeed going to be the most difficult school year we have ever faced," Mackey said.

Mackey on Friday released the state's guidelines for reopening schools, which have been closed, or open only for online learning, since the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in the state in March. Local school administrators had been awaiting that guidance so they can finalize plans for the coming school year, which begins in about six weeks for some school systems.

Mackey said he expects schools across the state to open for in-person classes. He said districts will offer remote learning, citing polls that show that 15 percent of the state's parents want to keep their children home. Many of those children, Mackey said, have underlying conditions.

Many of the particulars of reopening, Mackey said, will be left up to individual districts.

"Every school is going to look different," Mackey said of reopening. "Every school already looks different, across the state."

School systems in Calhoun County have already begun discussing reopening plans. Anniston school board members have talked about possibly pushing back the opening date for the school year, with a curriculum done partly online and partly in-person, to allow students to be in school in shifts. Jacksonville has floated the idea of allowing both in-person and online classes, with a "blended" approach for all if the public health situation demands it. No school system has released a finalized plan, largely because administrators were waiting for instruction from the state.

The new guidance comes as coronavirus seems to be surging in Alabama, with 900 new cases reported statewide Friday morning and three new cases in Calhoun County. More than 33,000 people in Alabama have now been diagnosed with the virus.

Local officials have sometimes been perplexed about how to address what seem to be high-risk portions of the school day, particularly on school buses where kids sit close together. Mackey on Friday said that one solution is to have parents keep their kids off the bus if they show new symptoms.

"The screening process needs to begin at home," Mackey says.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.