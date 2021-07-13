Alabama’s lack of COVID shots could open door to new variants

The spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 appears to have accelerated rapidly in the past few weeks, a University of Alabama Birmingham researcher said in a press conference via Zoom on Tuesday.
With the highly contagious variant spreading in a state where few are vaccinated, Derek Moates said, there’s a real possibility that a new, still-tougher version of the virus could emerge.
“We do not want the next variant to come from Alabama because we have become complacent in our vaccinations,” said Moates, a researcher and lab manager for the UAB Department of Pathology’s Fungal Reference Lab.
Since January — the height of the pandemic in Alabama — the lab where Moates works has been analyzing blood samples from coronavirus patients, searching for the arrival of new variants of the virus.
Moates said Delta, the variant that swept rapidly through India, was first spotted in Alabama samples in April.
Delta samples remained relatively uncommon over the next couple of months. But in the past few weeks, Delta became the most common strain, found in 34 of the past 48 samples Moates has analyzed.
What that means is that the Delta variant is spreading. And in those Delta patients, the viral load — a measure of the amount of virus in a person’s blood — “is higher than anything we have seen before,” Moates said.
A higher viral load means a greater chance of spreading COVID. Moates said that with the viral loads he’s seen, a patient can transmit the virus in a minute of exposure to another person.
Those hospitalized at RMC were unvaccinated
Dr. Raul Magadia, who works with COVID patients at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, said the hospital isn’t able to determine which variant its patients have. But there are signs, he said, that Delta is bringing in the patients who do arrive.
Some get sick within hours of their first exposure to the virus, he said. They’re sicker when they arrive than patients just a few weeks ago.
“They’re under 60 and unvaccinated,” he said.
On Tuesday, Magadia said, the hospital had “two and a half” COVID patients in hospital beds. Three were hospitalized, but one patient was preparing to leave Tuesday.
Alabama dead last in vaccinations
The rise of the Delta variant comes as Alabama has dropped to last place among the states in the number of residents who are vaccinated. About two-thirds of eligible Alabamians haven’t had a single shot of vaccine.
In Calhoun County, 67 percent of the county is unvaccinated. In neighboring Cleburne County, 77 percent of people have yet to get their first shot.
Statewide and locally, new vaccinations have slowed to a near standstill since the beginning of June. Numbers from the Alabama Department of Health show that fewer people were vaccinated last week in Calhoun County than were vaccinated in the last week of December, when doses were scarce and limited mostly to health care workers.
Hospitalizations rising in Alabama
The rate of new infection has remained low through much of the summer, despite the low rate of vaccination, but that’s starting to change.
“We are definitely starting to see a rise in hospitalizations,” said assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers. About 250 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide this week, while hospitalizations were in the 160 range less than a month ago, according to ADPH numbers.
Landers noted that the positivity rate of COVID tests is climbing, a sign the virus is on the upswing.
Health care experts around the country have warned of the possibility that COVID surges could happen this fall in low-vaccination states such as Alabama. Most state and local leaders in Alabama have typically been more reserved, shying away from making predictions while noting that vaccination is a simple solution to the spread of the virus.
More dangerous variants possible
Some UAB experts, however, have warned of a potential surge in infections among Alabama’s unvaccinated that could even lead to the emergence of a new variant.
Moates on Tuesday said that wide dispersal of the Delta variant among unvaccinated Alabamians would give the virus more access to vaccinated people — increasing the chance that vaccine-resistant strains could emerge.
Moates compared the virus to a person playing a video game. Just as a player gets better with each “game over,” the virus becomes better adapted each time it’s exposed to people and their antibodies.
“Because we haven’t been complying with everyone getting vaccinated, we’ve left the door open for this virus to learn,” he said.