Alabama preparing for limited COVID vaccinations as early as mid-December

The first Alabamian vaccinated for COVID-19 could get that shot as early as mid-December, Alabama’s state health agency indicated Monday, although that timeline is far from certain.
“That’s what we’re being told,” Dr. Karen Landers, an assistant state health officer, told the Star on Monday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Monday distributed a press release stating that healthcare providers and the chronically ill in Alabama could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines as soon as mid-December.
The release doesn’t directly quote any government official, although it says that state health officer Dr. Scott Harris spoke recently with Gen. Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s project to create and distribute a vaccine.
The drug company Moderna announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be 95% effective. The drug company Pfizer announced on Nov. 9 that its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be 90% effective at preventing the disease.
On Monday, Landers said the ADPH is now preparing for the timeline that Operation Warp Speed officials gave to the state.
If the vaccine does become available, health care workers and people with certain underlying conditions are expected to be first in line for the vaccine, according to a plan released last week by ADPH.
Only in a second and subsequent phases — when large amounts of the vaccine are on hand — would shots be available to the general public.
“It’s important to be aware we won’t have vaccine available for everybody at first,” Landers said.
In a Nov. 11 press conference, UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo urged the public to “keep their hats on” about the vaccine announcement from Pfizer, saying that safety trials would need to be done and that widespread availability of a vaccine could be a long way away.
The Monday ADPH release claims that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “is expected to take about two weeks to review vaccine products.” It doesn’t state which company’s vaccine is expected to go before the FDA for approval. The release claims “large amounts of vaccine from different companies have already been produced and stored while clinical trials are ongoing.”
“Extraordinary measures are taken to protect the stockpiles of vaccine, including armed guards,” the release states.
Landers said Monday that she doesn’t know how much vaccine has actually been manufactured so far. She said ADPH is awaiting an emergency authorization from the FDA that would allow manufacturers to release a vaccine for distribution.
One challenge the state is working on, Landers said, is finding places to properly store the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine, Landers said, requires “supercold” storage facilities.
“It’s a type of freezer that some hospitals and universities have, and more are getting them,” she said.
According to a Monday report in the New York Times, Pfizer and Moderna intend to apply to the FDA “within weeks” for approval to distribute the vaccine. By the Times account, the two companies could have 20 million units of vaccine available nationwide by the end of the year.