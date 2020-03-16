Alabama officials: Gatherings of more than 50 people should be canceled

State health officials Monday morning said people should avoid or cancel gatherings of 50 people or more, and advised businesses to limit their occupancy, as the coronavirus COVID-19 spreads throughout the state.

As of Sunday night, 22 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, more than half of them in Jefferson County. There are no confirmed cases in Calhoun County, though officials at Jacksonville State University await test results on at least one student and local schools will close Thursday as part of a statewide shutdown.

State officials last week urged people to avoid crowds of 500 people or more. Monday’s guidance, issued in a press release, is more restrictive, urging cancelation of events with at least 50 people where participants can’t maintain a distance of six feet or more between each other.

Older people or people with underlying health conditions should avoid crowds of more than 10 people, the release stated, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.

Health officials also urged businesses to “limit patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity.” According to the release, restaurants should maintain a 6-foot distance between tables.

Attempts to reach health officials for comment were not immediately successful. State health officials plan a broadcast press conference on the COVID-19 situation at 10 a.m.

Local officials and event organizers over the weekend announced the cancelation of postponement of a number of upcoming events, including the Alabama Cycling Classic bicycle races in Calhoun County.