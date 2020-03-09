Alabama nursing homes screening visitors, stocking up on supplies as COVID-19 worries grow

Anyone who shows up for a visit at NHC Healthcare, a nursing home in Anniston, had better be ready to answer a few polite questions.

How do you feel? Have you been out of the country in the past two weeks? Have you been in contact with anybody who’s been sick with COVID-19, the new coronavirus?

“We’re screening visitors, vendors, anybody who wants to get into the building,” said Keely Stallings, who runs the nursing home, where 140 people live and 200 people work.

Around 25,500 Alabamians live in nursing homes, according to the Alabama Nursing Home Association. Most are over the age of 65, a group particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has swept across the planet in the past three months. More than 500 Americans had contracted the illness as of Monday morning, with 22 deaths in the U.S.

None of those cases were in Alabama. A state health official said Monday that fewer than 20 Alabamians have been tested for the virus so far, all of them patients who’ve shown symptoms of the illness. All the tests have come back negative.

“That picture could change at any time,” said Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Most of the U.S. deaths from the illness have happened in the state of Washington, and many of those were connected to a single nursing home. Those deaths highlight the status of nursing homes as places particularly vulnerable in disease outbreaks: places where people with weakened immune systems live in close proximity.

Local nursing home directors say they’re watching for word from public health agencies and stepping up some of the measures they take during any flu season, which is always a tricky time for nursing homes.

“I don’t care if it’s just a handrail, you sanitize it at least once a day. You sanitize the light switches You sanitize the doorknobs.” said Sandra Keener, director of Piedmont Health Care Center, a nursing home and assisted living facility in Piedmont.

Piedmont Health Care has 91 patients and 130 staff, Keener said. (Staff tend to outnumber patients because nursing homes are manned in shifts 24 hours per day.)

Keener said the nursing home is asking visitors to stay away if they’ve been sick or have symptoms of a cold. That, plus the constant cleaning, are part of a typical flu season, Keener said. What’s new is the nursing home’s effort, in recent days, to boost supplies of equipment such as facemasks, to help them work with patients if those patients do become infected with COVID-19.

It’s unclear what went wrong at the Washington nursing home where the COVID-19 outbreak occurred. First responders at that nursing home found staff working without the protective equipment they needed and using some equipment the wrong way, according to a report by CNN.

Local nursing home directors were reluctant Monday to talk about what lessons the Washington outbreak might offer for nursing homes in Alabama. They cited a lack of detailed knowledge about the situation in Washington.

“They may have done everything right,” said John Matson, spokesman for the Alabama Nursing Home Association. “We just don’t know.”

Matson said nursing homes are closely watching government sources, particularly the CDC, for advice on what they should be doing and how they should prepare. Those tips include a number of things local nursing homes are now doing, such as encouraging sick staffers to stay home from work and posting signs outside to warn people who are ill not to enter.

Matson said people who don’t live in nursing homes have a role to play.

“If you feel sick, stay home,” Matson said. “That works. Wash your hands. That works. There’s a reason the government recommends these things.”