Alabama Legislature considers safety measures amid surge in omicron cases

There will be new business for Alabama legislators when they gather for the 2022 session next Tuesday. There will be old business. And there will be an ongoing crisis, flaring up again.

Amid a surge in COVID cases in Alabama due to the omicron variant, legislative leaders and staffers will discuss potential safety measures for legislators and employees this week. It's a particular concern in the House of Representatives, where up to 105 legislators and many State House employees meet in a chamber the size of a small high school gymnasium.

"I was watching the omicron numbers here the last four days, and to say the least I was not encouraged at all," said Jeff Woodard, the clerk of the House of Representatives, in a phone interview on Monday. "That may have some bearing when we get back together."

House leaders plan to discuss potential safety measures at a meeting with the Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon. Many House members are in high-risk COVID groups, either due to age or because of particular health conditions. Woodard said at a minimum, he would expect current guidance on masking to remain in place.

"We're closely monitoring the rise in cases and will have a discussion about the best path forward after our meeting with the Department of Public Health on Wednesday," House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said in a statement on Monday.

Pat Harris, the Secretary of the Senate, said he expected any measures in the 35-member Senate chamber to be similar to past ones.

Harris said there had been some breakthrough cases of omicron among vaccinated staffers, though he said none required hospitalization.

"We recognize this is very serious and very dangerous," he said in a phone interview on Monday.

Federal and state laws prevent legislative leaders from asking about the vaccination status of legislators and staffers. Woodard said before the passage of a state law last year preventing inquiries about vaccination status, about 85 percent of legislative staffers had received the COVID shot.

COVID has killed more than 16,000 Alabamians since March 2020, with more than 913,000 infections reported during that time.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the first omicron case in mid-December. Since then, ADPH's charts of new infections have gone vertical. The state reported more than 8,000 new COVID cases on Dec. 28. On Sunday, 994 Alabamians were hospitalized with COVID, the highest number since Oct. 11.

Early research suggests omicron does less damage to the lungs than other COVID viruses, and the variant's hospitalization rates appear to be lower. But large numbers of omicron cases could mean significant numbers of people needing intensive care, and the delta variant of COVID — which overwhelmed the state last summer — remains present.

Since the outbreak, officials have limited public access to the State House. In the 2021 session last spring, House members sat on the floor of the chamber; in public galleries and in overflow rooms, to allow some measure of social distancing. Members sitting off the floor used electronic tablets to vote. These measures were lifted for the two special sessions last fall.

Staffers have also invested more in live streams of committee meetings. Harris said a new legislative website, scheduled to be unveiled on Tuesday, will have more live streaming options.

The legislative session will begin with Gov. Kay Ivey's State of the State address, where she will lay out her agenda for 2022. COVID concerns last year led Ivey to forsake the traditional address to a joint legislative meeting and deliver it over a live stream. Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for the governor, wrote in an email Monday that she was preparing to deliver the speech in person.

"Governor Ivey looks forward to conveying her forward-thinking vision for the state and to emphasizing her top priorities like our student's education, public safety, our economy and more," Maiola wrote.