Alabama has 1,621 ICU patients, 84 more than available staffed ICU beds; adds 4,691 cases

Alabama has 1,621 intensive care patients but only 1,537 staffed ICU beds, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Hospital Association.
The shortage is forcing some overcrowded hospitals to find other areas to treat patients in need of ICU-level care. In all, 54 percent of Alabama’s ICU patients have a confirmed case of COVID.
There are currently 2,873 people hospitalized with COVID in the state, 2,818 adults and 55 pediatric patients. Of the adult patients, 84 percent are unvaccinated, 4 percent are partially vaccinated and 12 percent are fully vaccinated.
Alabama adds more than 4,500 new cases
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest figures show the state has now had 704,420 COVID cases since March, an increase of 4,691 since Tuesday. The state added eight deaths to bring its total to 12,291. Death reports can be delayed as much as two weeks due to investigations.
The following are the latest case results for east-central Alabama. The first figure is the number of COVID cases since March 2020. The second figure is the increase from the previous day:
-- State – 704,420 (+4691)
-- Calhoun – 17,999 (+141)
-- Cleburne – 1898 (+20)
-- St. Clair – 13,321 (+90)
-- Talladega – 10,817 (+104)