Alabama COVID count nears 90,000; testing coming to Thankful as Calhoun County averaging more than 50 cases per day

Calhoun County recorded 25 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, bringing the county's total to 1,560, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Statewide, nearly 90,000 people have been infected with the virus.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Help us tell the story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

Working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

The Anniston area has seen a surge in the spread of the virus in the past week, with Calhoun County now averaging more than 50 new cases per day. Statewide, the rate of newly discovered cases has slowed, at least according to the official case count. State officials last week warned of an increased lag time in their new-case numbers, due to an increase in testing that strains the ability of labs to process results.

At least nine people in Calhoun County have died from the virus, with 1,580 dead statewide.

Local officials plan a press conference at 4 p.m. this afternoon at Regional Medical Center to discuss the coronavirus situation, according to Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton.

Anniston city officials announced Monday that free drive-through coronavirus testing will be available at Greater Thankful Baptist Church on West 14th Street in Anniston Thursday from 7-11 a.m. No doctor’s referral is required.