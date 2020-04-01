Alabama COVID-19 cases over 1,000, with 26 dead after positive tests

At least 26 people in Alabama have died after testing positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, according to state public health officials, and the number of people in the state known to have the virus that causes the disease topped 1,000.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

The state’s Public Health Department’s latest updates to its count of deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus shows fatalities now confirmed in nine of Alabama’s 67 counties. The state Tuesday added a count for “reported deaths,” those who have died after testing positive for the virus. That’s separate from a count of those confirmed to have died of the disease caused by the virus, after a review by a physician and state public health officials, a number which stood at 17 on Wednesday morning.

Four confirmed COVID-19 deaths are known in Chambers County and two each in Mobile, Lee and Shelby counties; Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Madison, Montgomery, Tallapoosa and Washington each have one resident known to have died of the disease, according to Public Health.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama reached 1,013 by 11 a.m., with cases in all but eight of Alabama’s 67 counties. Among local counties, there were 15 cases confirmed by the state in St. Clair County, 10 in Calhoun County, seven in Talladega County and six in Cleburne County.

No information about patients, such as age, sex or other factors has been reported by Public Health for any of the known cases. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

Mapping the coronavirus

The known cases statewide come from at least 7,774 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Washington, experts at a White House briefing on the disease on Tuesday afternoon said that even with widespread limits on people’s movements and on businesses and schools, the United States can expect to see between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Tuesday 2,860 people in the U.S. had died of the disease.

In Alabama, state officials Friday announced new restrictions on retail businesses, and banned public gatherings of 10 or more people. Layoffs and other losses have begun hitting workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. Thousands of Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last two weeks, according to the state’s Labor Department.

This weekend, President Donald Trump announced that federal government guidelines for social distancing to limit the spread of the virus will be extended through April 30. In Washington, Congress on Friday approved and Trump signed a relief package reportedly worth more than $2 trillion that includes cash payments to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits, loans for small businesses and other aid for some industries and hospitals.