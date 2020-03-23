Alabama COVID-19 count rises to 167 cases Monday morning

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Alabama continued to rise Monday morning, to 167.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its list with 10 more known cases of the disease this morning, and said the results came from 230 new tests.

Cases of the virus have been found in 21 of the state’s 67 counties, including one each in Calhoun and Talladega counties and three in St. Clair County. Jefferson County is the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with 79 cases of COVID-19 identified as of Monday morning.

The Public Health Department still reports no deaths from the illness. The number of cases has grown steadily since the state announced its first five cases on March 13; officials have said it is likely to keep growing.

The Public Health Department said this morning that 1,832 tests had been conducted statewide, up from 1,602 on Sunday.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.