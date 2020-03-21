Alabama counts 138 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning; 1,602 tested statewide

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Alabama continued to rise Sunday morning, to 138, and state health officials said 1,602 tests had been conducted.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its list with seven more known cases of the disease this morning. Another update to the list is expected this afternoon.

Three new cases were identified in Madison County, two in Lee County, and one new case each in Shelby and Tuscaloosa counties.

Cases of the virus have been found in 21 of the state’s 67 counties, including one each in Calhoun, St. Clair and Talladega counties. The Public Health Department still reports no deaths from the illness. The number of cases has grown steadily since the state announced its first five cases on March 13; officials have said it is likely to keep growing.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.