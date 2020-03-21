Alabama counts 124 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Alabama continued to rise this morning, to 124.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its list of known cases at 10:20 a.m. today. Another update is expected this afternoon.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

More Information <iframe title="COVID-19 in Alabama" aria-label="USA alabama counties choropleth map" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/Y9WLh/12/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border: none;" width="350" height="800"></iframe>

Cases of the virus have now been found in 21 of the state’s 67 counties, including one each in Calhoun, St. Clair and Talladega counties. The Public Health Department has reported no deaths from the illness. The number of cases has grown steadily since the state announced its first five cases on March 13; officials have said it is likely to keep growing.

The first update of the weekend comes as much of the state, nation and world are adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.