Alabama count hits 283 with new COVID-19 cases in St. Clair, Talladega

Alabama’s count of COVID-19 cases jumped to 283 overnight, with two new cases in Talladega County and another in St. Clair County.

State officials reported 41 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus Wednesday morning, more than in any other single update so far; another update is expected this afternoon. The new St. Clair County case brings the total there to five. Four cases are now known in Talladega County, and two in Calhoun County.

No one in Alabama is known to have died from COVID-19. The state said the known cases come from tests of at least 2,812 patients, up by 491 since Tuesday.

No information about the new St. Clair or Talladega patients was immediately available. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

The first cases reported in Pickens and Pike counties mean the disease has now been identified in 28 of Alabama’s 67 counties.

Jefferson County remained the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with 99 cases of COVID-19 identified as of this morning. Neighboring Shelby County had 36 cases, the second-highest count among the state’s counties.

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in Alabamians as young as 2 years and as old as 97, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a Monday news conference in Montgomery that was streamed live on the internet. The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama is 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size remains small. The state will identify more patients as more are tested, he said.

“Testing continues to be a concern for us,” Harris said Monday. A shortage of specimen collection kits — swabs and sample tubes — is limiting the number of people who can be tested for the virus, he said. Every state in the country is seeking such materials, Harris said, and states are competing with each other to procure them.

“A lack of these screening materials is the great limiting factor” in testing, he said.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.