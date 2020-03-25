Alabama cases of COVID-19 shoot to 386; first Cleburne County patient recorded

An Alabama county reported what would be the state's first death of a resident from COVID-19 on Wednesday, and public health officials reported 386 known cases of the disease, a sharp rise in the spread of the virus that is disrupting normal life and the world’s economy.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 144 new cases of the disease caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus Wednesday, more by far than in any other single day since it reported the first cases March 13. The department did not, though, confirm the death of a part-time Jackson County employee, announced by the County Commission there in a letter circulated online. The death was not reported in the day’s updates from the Public Health Department.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has not confirmed a death from COVID-19 at this time,” read a post to the department’s Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

Cleburne County saw its first case reported, and two new cases in St. Clair County case brought the total there to six. A new case reported earlier Wednesday in Talladega County was removed from the list without explanation. There are still two known cases in Calhoun County.

That courthouse worker adds to the at least 737 deaths from the disease recorded nationwide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Wednesday. According to the World Health Organization, at least 18,589 people have died worldwide from the illness since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, and the number continues to rise.

Alabama’s Department of Public Health said the state’s 386 known cases come from tests of at least 2,812 patients, up by 491 since Tuesday.

Mapping the coronavirus

No information about the new Cleburne, St. Clair or Talladega patients was immediately available. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

Along with Cleburne, the first cases reported in Blount, Butler, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Colbert, Dallas, Lawrence, Marshall, Pickens, Pike, Russell and Wilcox counties mean the disease has now been identified in 39 of Alabama’s 67 counties.

Jefferson County remained the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with 129 cases of COVID-19 identified as of this morning. Neighboring Shelby County had 42 cases, the second-highest count among the state’s counties.

The rapid rise in reported cases in Alabama comes about a week after the state moved to expand testing, opening 17 screening sites as of Monday, with plans for as many as 25.

“Testing continues to be a concern for us,” state health officer Dr. Harris said Monday in a news conference in Montgomery streamed live on the internet. A shortage of specimen collection kits — swabs and sample tubes — is limiting the number of people who can be tested for the virus, he said. Every state in the country is seeking such materials, Harris said, and states are competing with each other to procure them.

“A lack of these screening materials is the great limiting factor” in testing, he said.

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in Alabamians as young as 2 years and as old as 97, Harris said Monday. The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama then was 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size was small. The state will identify more patients as more are tested, he said.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.