Alabama cases of COVID-19 rise to 449 as state acknowledges first death

Alabama recorded the state's first death of a resident from COVID-19 on Wednesday, and public health officials this morning reported 449 known cases of the disease, as a sharp rise continues in the known spread here of the virus that is disrupting normal life and the world’s economy.

The Alabama Department of Public Health showed 449 confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 on its website this morning. That was a day after the state reported 144 new cases of the disease, more by far than in any other single day of the crisis so far.

Also on Wednesday, the death of a part-time Jackson County employee was announced by the chairman of the County Commission there in a letter circulated online. After that announcement, the Public Health Department did not include the death in an update to its count of COVID-19 cases later in the afternoon, and said in a social media post that it had confirmed no deaths. Hours later on Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey’s spokeswoman sent a statement from the governor confirming the death.

“I extend my prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during these extraordinary circumstances,” the statement read. “I continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we should continue to maintain social-distancing as much as possible. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.”

The governor’s statement also credited the Public Health Department for “thoroughly investigating” the death.

The rise in statewide cases of the disease to 449 was reported sometime after 5 p.m. Wednesday, when Public Health made its last regular update to the main page where it has reported case numbers. The department has regularly made those updates twice a day during the crisis, once in the morning and once in the afternoon near the end of the business day. That page still contained the 5 p.m. Wednesday figures this morning, but a different page launched in recent days contained the count of 440 this morning and noted the Jackson County death; the count rose to 449 during the writing of this article.

Cleburne County on Wednesday saw its first case reported, and two new cases in St. Clair County case brought the total there to six. Talladega County has three known cases, and two cases are known in Calhoun County.

Alabama’s Department of Public Health said the state’s 386 known cases come from tests of at least 2,812 patients, up by 491 since Tuesday.

No information about the new Cleburne, St. Clair or Talladega patients was immediately available. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

Along with Cleburne, the first cases reported in Blount, Butler, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Colbert, Dallas, Lawrence, Marshall, Pickens, Pike, Russell and Wilcox counties mean the disease has now been identified in 39 of Alabama’s 67 counties.

Jefferson County remained the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with 141 cases of COVID-19 identified as of this morning. Neighboring Shelby County had 48 cases, the second-highest count among the state’s counties.

The rapid rise in reported cases in Alabama comes about a week after the state moved to expand testing, opening 17 screening sites as of Monday, with plans for as many as 25.

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in Alabamians as young as 2 years and as old as 97, state health officer Scott Harris said Monday. The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama then was 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size was small.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.