Alabama adding 1,000 coronavirus cases per day

Alabama has seen about 1,000 new cases of coronavirus per day for the last two weeks, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Statewide 45,263 people have been infected with the virus since March and 1,007 have died, according to ADPH numbers. More than a quarter of those infections have been discovered in the past two weeks — a sign that the illness is spreading far faster now than it did before state officials imposed a stay-home order in April.
“People have become complacent,” said Shawn Rogers, director of the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency. “In my opinion, they're not taking it as seriously as they should. They're tired of being cooped up in their homes.”
Cherokee County, northeast of Calhoun County, has seen 102 cases of coronavirus as of Monday — as well as seven deaths from the virus. Statewide, only about 2 percent of people with confirmed infections have died.
Rogers said almost all of the county's COVID-19 cases were due to an outbreak in a single long-term residential health care facility in the sparsely populated county, which has about 26,000 residents according to census numbers.
Rogers said those deaths happened over a period of weeks — though the county has seen about half of its new infections, 46 in total, in just the past two weeks.
In Calhoun and surrounding counties, the pace of the spread is picking up as well. Calhoun County has seen 172 new cases in the past two weeks, bringing its total number of infections Tueaday up to 387.
Five people in the county have died from the virus.
Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass said there were seven patients hospitalized with the virus in the county as of Monday afternoon, though none were on ventilators.
“Clearly we’re concerned, because as cases grow, the number of inpatients grows,” Bass said.
He said the hospital is still not close to dusting off its plans to set up a surge facility, outside the hospital, to handle patients if they exceed the hospital’s capacity. Local officials earlier this year called in the Army Corps of Engineers to study such a site.
“I think that’s a ways out,” he said. “If you get to that point, you’ve got in excess of 60, 65 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. That’s a long way away.”
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said local emergency officials intend to meet to craft plans to deal with the rise in new cases. He said those efforts are made more difficult by the state health department's reluctance to share data about new cases that would help local officials track outbreaks.
Health officials and medical workers have conducted at least 7,400 coronavirus tests in the county since mid-March, according to numbers from ADPH. The pace of testing around the state has increased in recent weeks, and so has the percentage of tests coming back positive.
Barton said county and state officials will offer drive-in testing for the illness at Weaver City Hall on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The tests are free. City Hall is at 500 Anniston St. in Weaver.