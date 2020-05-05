Advisory council strives for safe reopening of Calhoun County

Michael Barton wants you to wash your hands and give your fellow residents some space.
The state’s stay-at-home order relaxed last week, allowing business and government buildings to reopen to the public. Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said Monday that even though the county is following the directive to reopen, people shouldn’t stop COVID-19 combat strategies such as washing their hands and practicing social distancing.
Barton said that last week had the fewest new cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, since the virus took hold in March. But ignoring COVID safety directives — or making the assumption they’re not necessary — could lead to a spike in cases.
“Based on all the data we have access to, and in consideration of the economy, I would say that yes, it is time to start safe reopening,” Barton said. “But we have to make sure that people are making the best decisions and are informed, that organizations have plans and mitigation steps ready to take place, and from a medical perspective, that we continue robust testing in the community to make sure ... that we don’t see a spike in this community and it can be safe.”
The county’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 105 over the weekend, according to the Unified Command System’s latest data Tuesday; the last announced total, on Thursday night, was 93, an increase of 12 cases. Deaths in the county remained at three, a total reached April 21. Statewide there had been a total of 8,437 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon and 315 deaths, with more than 106,000 people tested. There had been 1,121 people hospitalized with the virus.
Some areas of the county saw a rush of shoppers Friday, especially near retail centers and businesses. Meanwhile, the county administration building on Monday morning had a line wrapped around its exterior as people attempted to enter and renew their car tags.
Many of those waiting at the administration building didn’t wear masks, and packed closer together than the recommended 6 feet.
The Safe Reopening and Short Term Recovery Advisory Council, another iteration of the county’s Infectious Disease Task Force and the Unified Command System that followed, was introduced last week to keep the public focused on stanching COVID-19 cases.
The council’s three groups will respectively keep the public informed on best practices, encourage comprehensive preparedness plans for organizations and businesses, and help identify and isolate areas of local viral contact before it spreads.
“There’s a lot of information out there about how to proceed forward, and folks can’t make those decisions without knowing the best practices,” Barton explained.
Dr. Raul Magadia, chair of infection control at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, said that both China and South Korea had experienced upticks in COVID-postive cases after reopening earlier this year.
“Sometime in late January and early February when cases went down, those countries let up on social distancing and tried to reopen the economy, and saw some spikes in cases,” Magadia said by phone Tuesday. “Thankfully they had social media, and they could actually check the news 24/7, so they voluntarily backed off.”
An ideal reopening would come with a universal vaccination and wholly effective treatment for the virus, Magadia said, things he said are as much as a year away from being realized. Absent those silver bullets, though, Magadia said that the state’s current rules — which still demand social distancing, 50 percent shopper capacity for businesses and strict controls on gatherings — should help offer a safer reopening.
“It’s going to be the new normal,” Magadia said. “But those things will help us go back to normal.”
As one arm of the advisory council keeps the public informed, another will help businesses and organizations facing that influx of activity keep their staff and customers safe. Examples of outreach include a safety checklist available on the EMA website that explains several strategies for emergency planning, employee safety and ensuring better chances of survival for businesses in the long term.
Barton said the third arm of the council will aim to aid the state Department of Public Health in managing “contact tracing” — interviewing and maintaining relationships with people who had been in contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 — pending an agreement with the department.
Aside from that effort, the county will still push for regular testing, which will give leaders at the local and state levels a better idea of the pandemic’s ebb and flow.
“Another thing that will help us is robust testing,” Magadia said. “More testing and efficient testing, and a way of getting that to the community.”
Magadia said more public tests like those held in Anniston and on Wednesday in Hobson City will need to be carried out to continue curbing the COVID-19 spread.
For now, Barton said, residents should continue to follow best practices for stanching the spread of COVID-19. That includes washing hands regularly, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other people and wearing face masks, if possible.
“At the end of the day, responsibility lies with each individual and organization,” Barton said.