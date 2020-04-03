Administrator: Cleburne County Nursing Home still COVID-free

HEFLIN — There are no cases of the COVID-19 at the Cleburne County Nursing home and Tony Culberson, nursing home administrator, wants to keep it that way.
Culberson was proactive early last month to protect residents even before the Alabama Department of Public Health made them mandatory. https://www.annistonstar.com/news/coronavirus/visitor-restrictions-instituted-at-cleburne-nursing-home/article_81b7d49a-63e4-11ea-addd-47cf2c82b0cb.html
“We have no cases of either residents or staff, so knock on wood, everything is going good here so far,” Culberson said Friday during a phone interview.
On Friday, Alabama Nursing Home Association CEO Brandon Farmer issued a statement regarding COVID-19 testing in nursing homes.
Farmer said that there are over 1000 COVID-19 tests that are waiting to be processed from nursing homes across the state.
“The long delays in receiving tests and test results put the lives of our residents and employees at risk,” wrote Farmer.
Farmer also said that the CDC lists nursing homes as a Priority 2 for COVID testing.
“That must change. Our national organization, the American Health Care Association, has asked the CDC to elevate nursing homes to Priority 1,” Farmer wrote in his release.
Culberson said that the Cleburne County Nursing home has a full series of protocols to identify if someone needs a COVID-19 test.
“We haven't had to test anyone up to this point,” Culberson said.
Culberson said the nursing home has a verbal agreement with its lab company to administer COVID-19 tests on-site if needed.
While Culberson acknowledges that nursing homes are on a CDC Priority 2 COVID-19 testing level, he has nothing but praise for the various entities involved: “You always want to be as high on the ladder as possible but I think that the support we’ve got from the government, the state association and the CDC up to this point has been excellent.”
Culberson said the Cleburne County EMA has also been “excellent” making sure supplies are available to the nursing home if requested.
“I’m like anyone, I wish there was an unlimited supply but we’re OK right now,” said Culberson.
Culberson said the residents are coping well during the COVID-19 restrictions and some families are visiting their nursing home-bound family members by standing outside their rooms, talking to them over the phone.
A live broadcast of a church service was streamed to all of the residents television sets last Sunday according to Culberson.
He said things could change in a minute at the nursing home but right now he is very pleased: “We’re keeping the morale up, thanks to the quality of staff we have here.”