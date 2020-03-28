JACKSONVILLE — The streets of Jacksonville were quiet Saturday afternoon as many people had isolated themselves at home to combat the spread of COVID-19. But if you looked around closely, you could see something else.
Dozens of teddy bears peered out from windows or where they sat on porches. Some were hung on doors, balanced on mailboxes or placed in trees.
Kristi Griffin of Jacksonville said it was all part of the “teddy bear hunts,” where locals put out their stuffed friends in windows or on porches so people with children could drive by and see them. Because schools are closed and people have been discouraged from going out due to the coronavirus, Griffin said, the “hunts” gave kids and their parents a way to entertain themselves.
Griffin, who started the trend in Jacksonville, said she first got the idea from a relative who lived in the southwestern U.S. and was doing it out there.
She said she posted the idea to the “What’s Happening in Jacksonville, Alabama” Facebook page four days earlier and was overwhelmed by the positive response.
“It’s weird how fast it took off, but it makes me happy to know this is giving kids an activity,” Griffin said.
Griffin, who had been out twice since Tuesday, said she saw nearly 70 bears while driving around Jacksonville. She said she’s even seen them in cars and businesses.
“You wouldn’t think driving by a house with a stuffed animal in the window would affect you,” Griffin said.
Faye Rich, another Jacksonville resident, said this was a way for the community to stay positive, despite the situation.
Griffin, who is preparing to move to Georgia soon, said she set her teenage daughter’s stuffed Winnie the Pooh bear in the window because it was the only stuffed animal they hadn’t packed.
“She’s had it since she was one,” Griffin noted.
Holly Cahill said she had gone into her attic to get her daughter’s old teddy bear from the 1980s —which resembled the “Snuggle Fabric Softener” bear — dressed it up and set it in a chair on her porch. Every so often, she said, she plans to change the bear’s outfit.
“It’s happy at a time when lots of folks are stressed, depressed and frustrated and maybe a little angry and they don’t know what to do with their kids,” Cahill said.
Cahill said getting the bear brought back memories for her. But more importantly she said, it reminded her of her daughter, who works as a nurse in New Orleans.
“It puts her at the forefront of our thoughts,” Cahill said. “We think about all of our kids because they’re far away, but that one in particular.”
Ashley Pruitt, who co-owns the Merle Norman store with her mother, Patricia Towns, put about six teddy bears in the store’s window. She said it was another way for the business to help out kids.
She said it gave parents a chance to spend quality time with their kids while keeping them safe and healthy.
“If you can make a kid happy, make them happy,” she said. “It’s just as simple as putting a teddy bear out to make them smile.”
Pruitt said she put a spotlight on the bears so they can be easily seen from the road, especially at night.
Rich said she wanted people to know that the hunt isn’t just limited to bears. In addition to putting a white bear in her window, she said, she also put up a penguin, a tiger and a gorilla.
She said she was excited by the idea that the stuffed animals will cheer someone up.
“We all need that,” Rich said. “We’ll take all that we can get.”