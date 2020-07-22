870 in Calhoun County have had COVID; half in last two weeks

Another two dozen Calhoun County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 870, according to numbers released Wednesday morning by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Anniston's RMC opens more COVID-19 beds as admissions continue rising The COVID-19 units at Regional Medical Center in Anniston had filled to 45 patients Tuesday, according to administrators, as the hospital opened a new unit to make space for even more patients.

The pace of spread of the disease doesn’t seem to be slowing. ADPH numbers show that 433 of the county’s coronavirus cases were found in the past 14 days. That continues a recent trend of infections doubling roughly every two weeks.

The county reported 22 new cases Tuesday and two Wednesday morning, according to state numbers. That increase comes as ADPH reports 70,143 cases of the illness statewide. The statewide daily count of new cases has dropped in recent days, though in the past some drops in new cases have been due to lags in reporting.

Gov. Kay Ivey last week announced a statewide order mandating the wear of face coverings in public places. Health officials have said it would likely take two weeks or more for mask use to affect the number of new reported cases.

Statewide, hospitalization of COVID patients has doubled since the beginning of July, with more than 1,500 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide as of Wednesday morning.

In Anniston, Regional Medical Center earlier this week announced plans to open a new, third coronavirus unit this week as new patients began to fill the two existing units. Forty-five coronavirus patients were hospitalized at RMC as of Tuesday night, according to an announcement from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

Local officials earlier this week also put out a call for retired nurses to come back to work to meet the anticipated demand for care as the virus spreads.

