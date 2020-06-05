4 JSU employees isolated after one tests positive for COVID-19

Jacksonville State University officials announced Thursday that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an email sent to students and faculty, the employee and three other employees who were exposed to that person will isolate themselves at their homes for a two-week period.
Officials previously told The Star they gradually began reopening the campus in mid-May and planned to resume in-person classes next fall. They said they planned for campus offices to completely reopen by the beginning of June.
Thursday’s announcement came nearly three months after a student fell ill and the community waited days to see if he had tested positive for the virus. The student’s test came back negative, but the university had already begun its shift to online-only classes for the duration of spring.
The school’s first brush with the disease was in March, when two students who worked at a hospital in Northwest Georgia came in contact with a COVID-19 patient and isolated themselves for two weeks.
Attempts Friday to reach JSU officials for additional comment were unsuccessful.