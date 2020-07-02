2nd employee COVID-positive at Cleburne nursing home

HEFLIN — A second employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at Cleburne County Nursing Home in as many weeks, according to Tony Culberson, the nursing home administrator.
Culberson said a certified nursing assistant, a staff member who has direct contact with residents, tested positive for the virus this week.
“She actually called in herself Sunday morning and we sent her to be tested, and it took a couple of days. We left her home until we got the test and it was positive,” Culberson said Thursday.
Culberson said the employee is on paid sick leave for two weeks.
“Hopefully we caught that in time,” said Culberson, adding that a couple of residents did have fevers but their COVID-19 tests came back negative.
Culberson said the employee, who works in Unit 1 in the nursing home, was also diagnosed with the flu.
Culberson said the protocols to protect staff and residents at the nursing home, which had a census of 75 on Thursday, began in March,
“Our systems are working so far, very pleased,” said Culberson.