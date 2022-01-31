25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID vaccination rates

Currently, almost 64 percent of the eligible population in the U.S. is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 41 percent have received booster doses.
Alabama’s figures are much lower.
Just over 49 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and only 33 percent have received a booster dose.
BA.2 is responsible for 127 known cases nationwide as of last week and is increasing in proportion to the original omicron strain.
Vaccinations rates vary greatly by county as we can see in a ranking compiled by Stacker. Using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and COVID Act Now, the list ranks 25 Alabama counties with the highest vaccination rates. You can see the vaccination rates for every Alabama county here.
1. Choctaw County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 64 percent (8,061 fully vaccinated)
29.8 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
2. Madison County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9 percent (223,416 fully vaccinated)
21.5 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
3. Hale County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5 percent (8,712 fully vaccinated)
20.7 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
4. Jefferson County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 56 percent (368,860 fully vaccinated)
13.6 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
5. Marengo County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8 percent (9,966 fully vaccinated)
7.1 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
6. Wilcox County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7 percent (5,358 fully vaccinated)
4.9 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
7. Bullock County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7 percent (5,121 fully vaccinated)
2.8 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
8. Montgomery County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 50 percent (113,343 fully vaccinated)
1.4 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
9. Clarke County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7 percent (11,749 fully vaccinated)
0.8 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama
10. Baldwin County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3 percent (110,141 fully vaccinated)
0.0 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
11. Greene County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1 percent (3,982 fully vaccinated)
0.4 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
12. Sumter County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 49 percent (6,093 fully vaccinated)
0.6 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
13. Lowndes County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3 percent (4,698 fully vaccinated)
2 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
14. Mobile County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 48 percent (198,464 fully vaccinated)
2.6 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
15. Pickens County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7 percent (9,497 fully vaccinated)
3.2 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
16. Jackson County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6 percent (24,587 fully vaccinated)
3.4 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
17. Colbert County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8 percent (25,833 fully vaccinated)
5.1 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
18. Perry County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8 percent (4,177 fully vaccinated)
5.1 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
19. Dale County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2 percent (22,696 fully vaccinated)
6.3 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
20. Lawrence County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1 percent (15,164 fully vaccinated)
6.5 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
21. Walker County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 46 percent (29,211 fully vaccinated)
6.7 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
22. Macon County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 46 percent (8,306 fully vaccinated)
6.7 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
23. Calhoun County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6 percent (51,752 fully vaccinated)
7.5 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
24. Coffee County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6 percent (23,885 fully vaccinated)
7.5 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
25. Lauderdale County
Population that is fully vaccinated: 45 percent (41,717 fully vaccinated)
8.7 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama
You can see more data on these counties and 25 more here.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports its own COVID numbers and sometimes there can be differences due to reporting times. According to ADPH, here are the top 10 counties for total vaccination rates. The percentages shown are the total figure that have completed the vaccination schedule. You can see the complete list here.
1. Lowndes — 55.71 percent
2. Marengo — 53.40 percent
3. Bullock — 53.01 percent
4. Madison — 52.61 percent
5. Hale — 52.40 percent
6. Shelby — 52.34 percent
7. Perry — 51.29 percent
8. Jefferson — 51.25 percent
9. Wilcox — 50.27 percent
10. Clarke — 47.89 percent