25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID vaccination rates

Currently, almost 64 percent of the eligible population in the U.S. is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 41 percent have received booster doses.

Alabama’s figures are much lower.

Just over 49 percent of Alabamians are fully vaccinated against COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and only 33 percent have received a booster dose.

BA.2, new COVID variant, now in half of US states BA.2 is responsible for 127 known cases nationwide as of last week and is increasing in proportion to the original omicron strain.

Vaccinations rates vary greatly by county as we can see in a ranking compiled by Stacker. Using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and COVID Act Now, the list ranks 25 Alabama counties with the highest vaccination rates. You can see the vaccination rates for every Alabama county here.

1. Choctaw County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64 percent (8,061 fully vaccinated)

29.8 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

2. Madison County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9 percent (223,416 fully vaccinated)

21.5 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

3. Hale County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5 percent (8,712 fully vaccinated)

20.7 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

4. Jefferson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56 percent (368,860 fully vaccinated)

13.6 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

5. Marengo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8 percent (9,966 fully vaccinated)

7.1 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

6. Wilcox County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7 percent (5,358 fully vaccinated)

4.9 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

7. Bullock County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7 percent (5,121 fully vaccinated)

2.8 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

8. Montgomery County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50 percent (113,343 fully vaccinated)

1.4 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

9. Clarke County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7 percent (11,749 fully vaccinated)

0.8 percent higher vaccination rate than Alabama

10. Baldwin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3 percent (110,141 fully vaccinated)

0.0 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

11. Greene County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1 percent (3,982 fully vaccinated)

0.4 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

12. Sumter County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49 percent (6,093 fully vaccinated)

0.6 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

13. Lowndes County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3 percent (4,698 fully vaccinated)

2 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

14. Mobile County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48 percent (198,464 fully vaccinated)

2.6 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

15. Pickens County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7 percent (9,497 fully vaccinated)

3.2 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

16. Jackson County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6 percent (24,587 fully vaccinated)

3.4 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

17. Colbert County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8 percent (25,833 fully vaccinated)

5.1 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

18. Perry County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8 percent (4,177 fully vaccinated)

5.1 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

19. Dale County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2 percent (22,696 fully vaccinated)

6.3 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

20. Lawrence County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1 percent (15,164 fully vaccinated)

6.5 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

21. Walker County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46 percent (29,211 fully vaccinated)

6.7 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

22. Macon County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46 percent (8,306 fully vaccinated)

6.7 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

23. Calhoun County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6 percent (51,752 fully vaccinated)

7.5 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

24. Coffee County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6 percent (23,885 fully vaccinated)

7.5 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

25. Lauderdale County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45 percent (41,717 fully vaccinated)

8.7 percent lower vaccination rate than Alabama

You can see more data on these counties and 25 more here.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports its own COVID numbers and sometimes there can be differences due to reporting times. According to ADPH, here are the top 10 counties for total vaccination rates. The percentages shown are the total figure that have completed the vaccination schedule. You can see the complete list here.

1. Lowndes — 55.71 percent

2. Marengo — 53.40 percent

3. Bullock — 53.01 percent

4. Madison — 52.61 percent

5. Hale — 52.40 percent

6. Shelby — 52.34 percent

7. Perry — 51.29 percent

8. Jefferson — 51.25 percent

9. Wilcox — 50.27 percent

10. Clarke — 47.89 percent